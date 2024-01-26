This hitmaker brings fun and charm to the Old Town Trolley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our newest Hitmakers winner was described by her nominator as "oozing with southern charm"

"Concierge and conductor Debbie shared her extensive knowledge and sense of humor going above and beyond on our trolley tour of Music City."

So, we had to see Debbie's driving in action ourselves on an Old Town Trolley Tour.

"Cousin" Debbie Stewart as she likes to be called starts her day with joy!

"I love what I do so much it’s ridiculous," she said.

She's three years in this role as concierge and conductor for Old Town Trolley.

"When I went to my staffing agency I was applying for an entirely different job," Stewart explained.

Needless to say, fate took Debbie in a different direction.

"I’ve been in Nashville for 27 years and this is the first job that I can honestly say I love with all my heart," she said.

She tells us it’s the best decision she’s made in her life.

"The idea that I get to ride around Nashville, tell people about this wonderful city that I’ve seen grow for 27 years is absolutely astounding."

There's 13 stops on the tour: From Marathon Village to Music Row and Downtown.

It's an 8 hour shift, but Debbie enjoys every second.

"It’s been 100% my pure joy," Stewart said.

Even navigating construction and detours in a massive machine, while sharing details about our growing city.

"I just take my time, make sure that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, make sure I’m watching the people, and we’ve got this little bell that we ring to indicate we’re coming to 'ya even though 'ya know you’d think they could see a 42 foot trolley!" she said.

Keeping the perfect balance between facts and fun.

If you know someone like Debbie who's putting guests center stage in Music City, nominate them to become the next Hitmakers winner!