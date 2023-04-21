'This is our new reality' Mother reflects on painful memories 5 years after Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On April 22, 2018, four people were shot and killed at the Waffle House in Antioch. Saturday marks five years since the tragedy occurred, but their legacies continue especially now in the very present fight against gun violence.

The Akilah Dasilva Foundationis hosting a remembrance ceremony Saturday at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike. It begins at 4 p.m.

One of the victim’s mothers has been pushing for change. Since the minute Shaundelle Brooks found out her son had been killed because of gun violence, she has been vocal about change. Just this week she was rallying with other families experiencing the same pain.

Her son, Akilah Dasilva, was killed when a gunman burst into the restaurant just after 3 a.m. and opened fire. DeEbony Groves, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin were killed as well.

Brooks said time has not healed her wounds and she struggles every time another shooting happens.

She said her 17-year-old son was less than a mile away during The Covenant School shooting. When she heard his school was on lockdown, her heart dropped. Brooks felt she couldn’t lose another son to gun violence and rushed to his side. He was safe, but every day she said she now fights even harder for change.

“First I was frustrated, then scared because this is happening again. And I wasn’t sure if it was my son, but then anger took over. I’m like gosh, here we are. When are we going to do something to protect these babies that depend on us?” she asked.

Brooks said there’s been no urgency in lawmakers fixing the problem of gun violence since her son died. She said she understands how frustrated everyone affected is feeling, but cannot understand why no change is happening.

“I was hoping that we were just going to be able to focus on him and have time to process everything that’s happened. But you don’t have time, because it’s happening so often," Brooks said. "You don’t have time to process your own situation and come to grips with the reality that’s going on. Because this is our new reality now.”

The gunman’s father, Jeffrey Reinking, was just sentenced last month to 18 months in prison. He was charged after giving his son, Travis, the gun used in the shooting, even though he had spent time in a mental health facility. Travis Reinking is behind bars for life.