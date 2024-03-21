This is protocol. But the officers 'were justified' in shooting The Covenant School gunman.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The two Metro Nashville police officers, who confronted The Covenant School shooter, were officially given justification for firing their weapons and killing the shooter.

Nearly a year ago, a shooter opened fire inside The Covenant School, killing three students and three staff members. Police killed the shooter.

This is a protocol for every shooting involving a police officer. After review, Davidson County Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore submitted a letter to Metro, justifying Michael Collazo and Rex Engelbert in their actions.

The officers “unhesitatingly acted in defense if the defenseless," Moore wrote. You can read the full letter from the DA's office here.

For the first time, you can also read the case summary from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

This doesn't include The Covenant School shooter's documents, which are still tied up in the court system.

Whether those documents are made available to the court will reach a decision point in April.