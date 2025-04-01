This is where you can buy in Nashville Dolly Parton jeans named 'joleans'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton is adding to her empire and this time? Joleans or her take on blue jeans.

The country star has provided many products in the past, from cookbooks, skillets, cake mixes and wine.

Dolly’s Joleans will be available for a limited time at Good American stores and online, priced between $64-$229 with sizes ranging from 00-30, XS-5X.

The collection will also be available at retail partner Nordstrom on nordstrom.com. In Nashville, that means you can find them at the Nordstrom inside the Green Hills Mall.

"I’ve always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are, and this brand new line, Dolly’s Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle," Parton said. "I’m inspired by Good American's ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine."

Good American What a pair of Dolly Joleans looks like with her signature rhinestones.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.