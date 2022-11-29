This Nashville man has been missing 50 years. His family hasn't quit looking.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man disappears while on his way home, and almost 50 years later, he has never been found. It is one of the oldest unsolved missing person cases in Nashville, and the man's family is still holding out hope it will be solved.

William "Widdy" Bryant was 22 years old when he disappeared in August of 1975. He lived with his close-knit family on a farm off of Bell Road, and was working in construction at a site nearby. His brother said on Aug. 10, Widdy stopped at a bar on Nolensville Road, called his mother to say he was headed home, but never arrived. His family searched the area, but didn't find any sign of him. On Aug.14, they filed a missing person report.

"We are thinking he will show up somewhere," said Harold Bryant, Widdy's older brother. "But after 40-some-odd years, there's no sign of nothing."

Widdy was one of 12 siblings, and his brother described him as outgoing, friendly, athletic and fearless.

After waiting decades for answers, the Bryant family is hoping a fresh look a the case will generate some new leads. Detective Anthony Chandler with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide and Missing Persons Unit is now looking into the case.

"We are essentially going to start completely over," said Chandler. "We’ve got a couple of things we are working on as far as people who may have known him."

Chandler said tips from people who knew Widdy, or worked with him could be critical to heating up the investigation. He said any small detail about Widdy's life could help them. His family hopes someone will help provide them with answers.

"If anybody knows of anything that happened back then," said Chandler. "If could search their heart and come forward, that would help my family a lot."

If you have any information on where William Bryant is, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.