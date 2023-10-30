Watch Now
This new Tennessee board is supposed to help with 'good credit' in prisons. It's costing millions.

Posted at 4:09 PM, Oct 30, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/Nashville Banner) — The state of Tennessee is about to pay six-figure salaries to nine people to do something critics say is not only unnecessary but already being done.

It is a brand new, hand-picked oversight board to review the “good time” credit of prison inmates who earned their sentence reductions according to state law.

The idea is to keep the worst offenders locked up as long as possible. But in this video, critics say no one has thought long-term, and the cost could be untold millions.

