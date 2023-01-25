This nonprofit needs your bicycles. Here's how you can help.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter the need or the person, Greenhouse Ministries is there for at least one form of transportation.

In their warehouse sits a bicycle repair shop, dubbed their Re-cycle Program.

"We want someone to feel proud of the bike they've been given," said Christy Sanford, executive director of Greenhouse Ministries. "What we do is we offer the ability for someone who no longer has transportation to be able to come and volunteer for five hours and earn a bike."

In exchange for volunteering, the nonprofit donates a bike to anyone in need.

"A lot of our friends and clients, they don't have a support system," said Sanford. "So, they don't have someone they can pick up and call and say, 'hey I need a ride.'"

Joshua Miles is among the recipient of the program.

"About a year and a half ago my Subaru blew up, and it was like a $10,000 motor repair," he said.

It was a repair that Miles couldn't afford at the time.

"It was very devastating, like, emotionally because you're now trapped, and you don't know where to go," he said.

But with the help of his new bicycle, things took a turn for the better.

"It can make a world of difference," said Miles. "I mean it can be 180 degrees for somebody, you know?"

Now Greenhouse Ministries is asking the public for help: they're in need of more adult bicycles. Whether new or used, they're asking for donations.

"So even if it's a bike that is not functioning currently or sitting in someone's garage collecting dust, we could actually use it," Sanford said.

The bicycles will be repaired and gifted to those in need.

"This is a way for them to become independent and feel like they have control over something — that they are able to go handle it themselves," said Sanders.

Greenhouse will also accept bicycle parts for monetary donations. They encourage anyone with experience and expertise to even consider donating their time to repairing their bicycles.