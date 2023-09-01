This officer worked to reunite lost pets with their owners. Now, she's retiring from Franklin Police

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's always tough to say goodbye to a favorite co-worker. One police officer has done work that's made her loved by many in her community. She's ending one chapter and starting another.

"It was something I was always drawn to, just helping," said Ofc. Stephanie Cisco of the Franklin Police Department.

In her 25 years at the Franklin Police Department, she's worked with the K-9 unit, been a detective with the special crimes unit, and worked on the FBI's Internet Crimes against children task force. In all that time, on her patrols around the city, she's done work that was never part of the job description.

"If I came across any stray animals, I would try to gather them up and take them to the shelter," Cisco said.

It was work to help people like Katrina Huckerby and Davis Adams. Years ago, their cat named Hamster disappeared.

"He was an indoor, outdoor cat," Adams said. "He didn't show up. We were just devastated. We just kept looking for him, putting signs up."

Huckerby and Davis weren't sure they'd see Hamster again. Then, out on one of those patrols, Cisco found a cat that sure looked like a cat posted on a lost pet Facebook page.

"She reached out on Facebook, and sent me a picture of him on her lap," Huckerby remembered.

After 517 days missing from home, the moment finally came that Huckerby and Adams were reunited with Hamster at the Williamson County Animal Center.

"We went in," Adams said. "They brought Hamster out. It was like, 'Oh, hey buddy. How you been?' It's one of the coolest things there's been in my life."

Cisco's helped more animals than she could even begin to say.

"I don't keep track of it," she laughed. "I don't know! I couldn't give you a number! Someone has to do it. I'm glad it was me."

After 25 years with the department, Cisco is retiring. She'll now work security for Battle Ground Academy.

"Thank you, Ofc. Cisco for all of it, for everything you've done," said Adams.

"We appreciate the time and effort you've taken to take care of Hamster," Huckerby added.