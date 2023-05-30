This rocking chair was all a woman had from her father. She needs your help to find it.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us have those sentimental items that are so dear to us, we wouldn't dare let them go. After a mistake, a woman is hoping she can get something back that's absolutely irreplaceable.

Walk in her home and you immediately see the many passions of Raven MacDonald.

"Very big into spooky stuff," she smiled. "I love Halloween. I love Halloween decor. It's up year-round. I love music. No Doubt's Return of Saturn, I died my hair pink because of Gwen in this era."

Raven believes she inherited this fandom for the macabre and rock music from her dad.

"I know he was really into Guns n' Roses, and he thought Axl Rose hung the moon," Raven said.

Raven doesn't really have memories of her dad.

"I didn't have the opportunity to get to know him," she continued. "I know he's still alive."

She said her dad gave her the name Raven, perfect for someone who loves all things spooky. He also gave her a rocking chair.

"He got it before I was born after he found out my mom was pregnant," said Raven. "He came back with this rocking chair one day and said, 'This is going to be for our little girl.' Oh man, I rocked in that thing my whole life until my butt wouldn't fit anymore. It's very sentimental for me. That would be a connection to him. It just means something."

So, what happened to the chair? There's been a mistake. Raven told us a family member accidentally gave the chair away along with a bunch of other items during a move back in March. She said the chair came to the Goodwill in Berry Hill, and the chair has been sold.

Can Raven find the chair again?

"When we found out it's in the bad big nebulous world, it was like, that's going to be impossible," she said.

Still, she hasn't given up. Raven's sharing pictures of the chair in the hope the new owner will see them and hear her story of her dad.

"I'd love to have it back," said Raven. "The world has surprised me before, social media and everything, the connectivity that we have has shown miracles. I think it's possible. If it's not, I hope there's a child out there who's enjoying it right now, but I'd love to get it back. I think it's possible."

If you know anything about this very sentimental chair, you can contact Raven at qvoth.the.raven@gmail.com.