Tennessee continues to lead the nation for high flu activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since the holidays, flu cases everywhere have been rising, but Tennessee continues to lead the nation in flu activity.

Health experts are resending their warning to get the flu shot for people that haven't already. Tennessee has been ranked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having the highest category level for flu activity levels for several weeks now.

It comes as 78,000 people are hospitalized and 4,500 have died from the flu, including 14 children. The CDC said these hospitalizations numbers are the highest seen in a decade.

Officials say vaccination is the best defense against the flu. Research shows this year's shot is a "very good match" to the strains currently circulating around the country, but they won't know how well the vaccines are fending off flu cases until the spring.

"Both vaccines are very important in making it less likely to get it. And even more important, making it less likely that we'll get very sick if we do get the virus," said Dr. Dan Sullivan with Cleveland Clinic.

Experts said fewer adults have gotten their flu shot this year compared to last. While we're in the middle of the season, they said it's not too late to get it