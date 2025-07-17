This Tennessee city deems permanent makeup tattoos as 'adult entertainment'

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Mt. Juliet, permanent makeup artists face an unusual obstacle - their businesses are classified under the same zoning restrictions as adult entertainment.

Angeliese Adams, a state-licensed permanent makeup artist, operates her business knowing she could be shut down at any time due to outdated city ordinances.

"I've never been afraid to be a rebel," Olivia West, one of Adams' clients, said.

The current zoning laws restrict tattoo businesses to industrial zones, which make up only 1% of Mount Juliet's land area.

"It's not a place for a beauty business," Adams said. "I was here in Mt. Juliet for two years, knowing at any time I could get closed down."

While permanent makeup uses the same tools as traditional tattooing, Adams emphasizes that her work serves a much deeper purpose, particularly for medical clients.

"It's a privilege, especially when I'm working on a cancer survivor. I'm creating new areolas because theirs were sliced off after their body betrayed them," Adams said. "They share their stories and their lives with me."

The 3D areola tattoos Adams provides are free of charge to all breast cancer survivors.

For clients like Karyn Williams, the personal setting of a permanent makeup studio provides a comfortable environment for meaningful tattoos that traditional parlors might not.

"I would have never gone into a big tattoo parlor. Can you imagine going to the industrial zone?" Williams said.

Williams visited Adams on the anniversary of her father's death to get a small, meaningful tattoo.

"Today is the one-year anniversary of my daddy going to heaven. The phrase he would always say to all of us was 'I love you the most,'" Williams said. "I was holding his hand and I finished with 'I love you the most,' and I was not expecting this, but he squeezed hard. It was a reflex. It was a dad squeeze."

Williams chose to have her father's handwriting tattooed as "ILYTM" - the initials for "I love you the most."

"That's his handwriting for sure. I love it," Williams said after seeing the finished tattoo.

Adams is now working to transform Mount Juliet's zoning ordinances by having the planning commission review and recommend changes to the board of commissioners.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you been affected by Mount Juliet's zoning laws regarding tattoo or permanent makeup businesses? I'm continuing to follow this story and would like to hear from you. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com