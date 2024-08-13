This Tennessee man said he was a contractor. He's now been charged with fraud.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is now sentenced to 10 years in prison after he claimed to be a contractor and took money from families throughout Middle Tennessee.

Michael Burton pleaded guilty to home improvement services fraud in seven cases ranging from Putnam, Cumberland, White and Jackson Counties. He pleaded guilty to five felonies and two misdemeanors.

Investigators said Burton stole $221,163. He said he would do construction work as a licensed contractor, but he wasn't licensed nor did he perform the home improvement work.

"A judgment in favor of the victims ordering the payment of the full restitution was also imposed," said District Attorney Bryant Dunaway. "Home improvement services fraud is a frequent problem in the Upper Cumberland. Citizens should be very diligent in their dealings with contractors. Confirm that your contractor is licensed and insured. Fraudulent actors like Michael L. Burton prey on people in our community. Behaviors like Burton’s will not be tolerated."

