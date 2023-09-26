This unsolved murder on Christmas Day haunts a Nashville family. They now seek justice.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been nearly a year since the tragic murder of Chris Spaunhorst on Christmas Day 2022, and the Spaunhorst family is still searching for answers.

As the anniversary of the heartbreaking incident approaches, Stephanie Spaunhorst, the widow of the victim, is counting down the days until those responsible for her husband's death are brought to justice.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 25, 2022, when Chris Spaunhorst was driving home on Interstate 24 West when someone inside a Black KIA Optima Sedan with chrome trim started firing shots. Multiple shots were fired into his pickup truck, and he died. The shooting took place between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway.

Chris' pickup continued traveling on I-24 West after the truck collided with the median wall at the James Robertson Parkway exit.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder, leaving Stephanie Spaunhorst and her family in a state of grief and uncertainty.

According to police investigators, the motive behind Chris Spaunhorst's murder is believed to be road rage, an alarming reminder of the frequency of that happening around Middle Tennessee.

For Stephanie, the loss of her husband has left a void in her life. She describes Chris as their "rock" and said that he was not just a husband and father but also a coach and a son.

Stephanie Spaunhorst is determined to see justice served for her late husband. She urges anyone with information about the case to come forward.

"He didn't deserve it. There's nothing he did to deserve this."

She believes that justice is not just for her family but also to prevent a similar tragedy from happening to someone else's loved ones.

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information related to the case to $20,000, and Stephanie is doing her part to add to this reward.

She has initiated the sale of shirts, with $5 from each sale going towards the Crime Stoppers reward fund.

"Within three days, I had shirts, and she's selling them for $25. Five dollars goes to the Crime Stoppers reward. So, I'm going to be a walking billboard until justice is served," Stephanie said.

Spaunhorst believes that every bit of support, whether through information or financial contributions to the reward, can make a difference in solving the case.

"I don't want anybody else's family to go through this," she said. "And as long as that person's out there, it could happen again. What if they get mad at somebody else? And then somebody else's family going through this whole thing."

The shirts, which are unisex and white, are available for those interested in supporting the cause. To purchase a shirt, individuals can send an email to candtimages@gmail.com, specifying their shirt size and mentioning Chris Spaunhorst.