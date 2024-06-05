This week you can go to free concerts in Middle Tennessee orchestrated by the TN Symphony Orchestra

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Symphony has announced dates and programs for their summer community concert tradition.

From June 5 through 9, the Orchestra will perform free concerts in local parks and communities in Davidson, Macon, Montgomery, and Wilson counties.

Recordings from the Symphony have earned 27 GRAMMY® nominations and 14 GRAMMY® Awards so you're really in for some amazing concerts to take your family to. The first show is in Downtown Clarksville Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

“Community concerts are one of our favorite ways to present the excitement of all the Nashville Symphony has to offer beyond the walls of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center," said Kimberly McLemore, Nashville Symphony Vice President of Education and Community Engagement. “We are excited to bring back this wonderful series as we enjoy our beautiful parks alongside neighbors throughout the Middle Tennessee area.”

Several concert locations will offer pre-concert activities and food options, and concertgoers are encouraged to pack a basket and come early to enjoy beautiful summer evenings in the parks.

Here's the listof dates and locations.