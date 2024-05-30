This woman is working to honor formerly enslaved master distiller Nearest Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She is a woman on a mission to honor the formerly enslaved master distiller who taught Jack Daniel the secret to making great whiskey.
Fawn Weaver was just named to Forbes' list of top Self-Made Women. She co-founded and runs Uncle Nearest down in Shelbyville as a tribute to Nearest Green.
Since then, she has become one of the largest Black landowners in Tennessee and is proud to say Uncle Nearest is the fastest-growing Whiskey company in the US.
I was so honored to have the privilege to be live at Uncle Nearest right here on the morning show back in February as we celebrated Black History month.
If you haven't been down there to tour the distillery or have a drink at the Humble Baron, it's definitely something worth checking out.
