This woman is working to honor formerly enslaved master distiller Nearest Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She is a woman on a mission to honor the formerly enslaved master distiller who taught Jack Daniel the secret to making great whiskey.

Fawn Weaver was just named to Forbes' list of top Self-Made Women. She co-founded and runs Uncle Nearest down in Shelbyville as a tribute to Nearest Green.

Since then, she has become one of the largest Black landowners in Tennessee and is proud to say Uncle Nearest is the fastest-growing Whiskey company in the US.

I was so honored to have the privilege to be live at Uncle Nearest right here on the morning show back in February as we celebrated Black History month.

Shining a light on the remarkable story of Nearest Green Distillery

If you haven't been down there to tour the distillery or have a drink at the Humble Baron, it's definitely something worth checking out.