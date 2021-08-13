Watch
This year's Nashville Oktoberfest rescheduled for 2022

Matthias Schrader/AP
FILE - In this Sept.21, 2019 file photo a guest holds glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. German beer sales in this year’s first half were 2.7% lower than a year earlier. They were dragged lower by closures of bars and restaurants that stretched through winter and into spring. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
Posted at 9:45 AM, Aug 13, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Oktoberfest organizers say this year’s festival has been rescheduled for 2022, saying it’s “not feasible” to host an in-person event of its size right now.

They announced the cancellation on Friday, saying the event is being rescheduled for October 6-9, 2022.

“With so much uncertainty in light of the pandemic, it is not feasible to host an in-person festival of this size,” states Michael King, owner of Monell’s Restaurants and Director of The Nashville Oktoberfest. “No profit is worth the risk of a person’s health and well-being.”

Organizers said the decision to reschedule now is due to the planning required for an event of that scale – that includes ordering “hundreds of kegs of German beer, more than 15,000 bratwurst, more than 4,000 pounds of sauerkraut and countless beer steins.”

In years’ past, the event has drawn more than 300,000 people.

