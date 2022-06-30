For eight local women, a custom home has opened up — a place to rest and heal.

Wednesday, Thistle Farms celebrated the opening of its newest home in Nashville for female survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction. The resident women will now have a safe place to stay as they start the process of moving forward.

Each woman gets a private pantry, lounge and study room and her own bathroom.

Thistle Farms residential program also provides survivors with counseling, healthcare and job training — all at no cost — so they can focus on healing.

Terrie' Moore is a 2022 graduate of the program. She works there now as the Education and Outreach Data Coordinator, and she says their waiting list has 400 names on it.

"It's so much nurturing and so much help and so much love. I tripped out when everyone was smiling and happy coming in like, 'what are y'all so happy about?' Because nothing could be that happy, you know? But it was a blessing to come in here and be with actual — be with women who empower you and strengthen you," Moore said.

She said the program helps women to start fresh.

"And so, these eight new women that come in, they'll be empowered. Like, look at the home, you know? Have you seen the home? It's amazing. It makes you want to do the right thing," said Moore.

WTVF

They're calling this new home the Cato House, in honor of beloved CEO Hal Cato, who is stepping down after 7 years with the nonprofit.

With this new house, Thistle Farms now has the opportunity to serve 36 total women at a time.