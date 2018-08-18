Thomas Edison Elementary Receives Thousands In School Supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Office Depot and Office Max partnered together to donate thousands of dollars of school supplies to Thomas Edison Elementary School.

Students received $4,000 worth of pencils, paper, crayons and anything else they may need. The generous donations will keep parents and teachers worry-free.

The principal was ecstatic to get their email and said the drive helps build relationships in the community.

"It's critical. Community partnerships are huge for us, not just to receive things but to have people that are in our schools from the community working with our students and helping us succeed," said Kesha Walrond.

Customers can visit the Office Depot in Brentwood to buy items and donate five percent of their purchase to Thomas Edison Elementary.