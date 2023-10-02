Watch Now
News

Actions

Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson among those headlining New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

thumbnail_IMG_1612.jpeg
WTVF
Check out these crowds gathered for the good time in Nashville's downtown for our New Year's Eve Big Bash! Fans of music and football alike gathered for the celebrations.
thumbnail_IMG_1612.jpeg
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 12:22:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash has finally announced who will headline the star-studded event!

The live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will feature GRAMMY Award-nominated Thomas Rhett, reigning CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd as headliners!

The five-hour special will air live on CBS on Sunday, December 31 at 6:30 p.m.

This will be the 15th annual concert and seventh year at Bicentennial Park. The event is free for all to attend!

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book