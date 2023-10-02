Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson among those headlining New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash has finally announced who will headline the star-studded event!

The live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will feature GRAMMY Award-nominated Thomas Rhett, reigning CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd as headliners!

The five-hour special will air live on CBS on Sunday, December 31 at 6:30 p.m.

This will be the 15th annual concert and seventh year at Bicentennial Park. The event is free for all to attend!