Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro closed due to gas leak

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight people, a dog and a cat were evacuated Saturday due to a gas leak near Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The area between Siegel Road and Leanna Road is closed.

Murfreesboro Police responded to the scene at 11:00 a.m. — Construction workers were using an excavator and hit a 4 inch gas line, causing a leak, according to officials.

The families are being assisted by the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross, and a shelter has been set up at First Baptist Church on E. Main Street. There are no reported injuries.

Police officials are asking that people avoid the area if traveling nearby and try to find another route because of traffic delays.