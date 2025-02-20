Thompson's Station residents oppose potential outlet mall

THOMPSON' STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of Thompson's Station residents said a new project will change their way of life for the worse.

This year, developers announced plans to build an outlet mall near the highway.

I spoke with several residents with concerns and town leaders, who said it's a project in the beginning phases.

“We’ve talked about moving again because of this,” said one resident.

“Why ruin the value of all of our homes?” said another.

These Thompson's Station residents are brought together — out in the cold under a common concern for a project to build an outlet mall nearby.

“The infrastructure does not support a mall,” said Jenna Brooks.

“Additional traffic, congestion, crime, health, safety,” said Kathy Martin. “It’s always been a rural community. We want to stay that way.”

A press release announced the real estate group, Simon, plans to build a 325,000 square-foot outlet mall with dozens of retailers, restaurants and a hotel.

The project is so early renderings of the mall don't even exist yet.

Residents said the area where they plan to build at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Interstate 840 off Lewisburg Pike is already a traffic nightmare.

“God forbid if my child had an emergency if I had to go to a hospital,” said Brooks.

“They (Simon) will have to do major improvements to that intersection,” said Thompson’s Station Mayor Brian Stover.

Stover said the land's been zoned for commercial development since 2008.

He said if the outlet mall sticks to commercial development, it's a project that can move forward.

“I understand the concerns. I truly do. I’ve heard from a lot of residents right now. They don’t want the project. We cannot deny them just because someone doesn’t want them,” said Stover. “What we can do is help to guide the design standards to keep a rural area.”

Stover said some estimates given will grant the city millions in sales tax dollars once the outlet mall is up and running.

“This will allow us to fund some of the really fun things we want to do in town,” said Stover.

Even given that potential, residents said those dollars aren’t as valuable as their hometown charm.

“I would be devastated if the mall came to this area,” said Brooks.

Developers have targeted 2026 to break ground on that outlet mall project.

I reached out to the Simon group about the project but have yet to hear back on the status of their plans.

We will update this story when we hear from them.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com