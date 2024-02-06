Those beyond country music send condolences following Toby Keith's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the news of country music artist Toby Keith's death spread across the country, those beyond country music issued their condolences to Keith's loved ones.

Keith died on Monday following a battle with stomach cancer.

As the news came out, many sent their sentiments including:

Dolly Parton

It's always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way. He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

"Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone. His story is a distinctly American one—a former roughneck oil worker who carved out his own space in country music with a sinewy voice and an unbending will to succeed. He wrote his breakthrough songs and later formed his own record label when he felt underserved by Nashville. He relished being an outsider and doing things his way. Proudly patriotic, he didn’t mind if his clear-cut convictions ruffled your feathers. For three decades, he reflected the defiant strength of the country music audience. His memory will continue to stand tall."

Toby Keith brought joy to millions around the world through his music, especially to our men and women in uniform.



He was a great American and an exceptional storyteller who will be deeply missed in country music.



Raise your ‘Red Solo Cup’ to Toby for a life well-lived. https://t.co/aOaI9R9rbn — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 6, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus

Stood me still with emotion and memories to see and hear of the loss of my friend…the legend…Toby Keith. Heart breaking with thoughts and prayers for his fans and family this morning. We toured together several times around the globe. He was always the kindest…sweetest gentle giant of an outlaw one could ever hope to entertain and make music with. Raising a Red Cup this morning and saying a prayer. Heavens a honkytonk tonight.”

Don McLean

“I admire the way Toby battled this awful illness. He released new music, and he was on stage at the end. There is nothing coming along to replace people like him."

The Oak Ridge Boys

“Toby Keith has gone home. This is very sad news. We loved and respected him on every level and whispered many a prayer for him as he fought this illness. God must have needed a big-hearted Oklahoma singing boy for the great choir. Well, he got one. RIP Toby Keith.”

Lee Greenwood

“Toby Keith did things his way - amazing artist, songwriter, patriot, and man of faith. I admired him and how he rolled. He and I shared a deep love for our military, and I’m proud that he took his music to dangerous places in order to give the American spirit to those protecting freedom. I was pleased he called me the OG and was honored to work with him a few times through the years. Please join our family in praying for the Keith family. I am confident that Toby was met at the pearly gates by patriots who have gone before and is resting in the arms of Jesus.”

Crystal Gayle

“It’s heartbreaking to lose Toby Keith. I’ve always been a big fan of Toby and his music, and I’ll always treasure singing with him. Toby was a great American.”

Chapel Hart

"Toby was the embodiment of GOD, Family, & Country… and had a way of making you stand up a little taller when singing about (or honoring) our service men and women. We are better country music artists because of the life and legacy of Toby Keith. Rest well, brother, may your music and legacy live on forever!"

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Toby Keith. He has forever left a mark on Country Music. Our sincere condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/4hI4vC9zmf — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) February 6, 2024

T.G. Sheppard

“It’s always sad when hearing that one of our great talents has left for home. He was truly one of the most talented singer-songwriters ever to grace a stage. Hearing his voice and music through the years always brought a smile to my face. Kelly and I have often prayed for him since hearing of his diagnosis. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and legions of fans all over the world. R.I.P. Toby.”

Moe Bandy

“What a loss to our music. A great talent with a big heart. Everybody loved Toby. RIP.”

Janie Fricke

“Toby has been a great talent and image in the music business and will be respected and remembered forever.”

T. Graham Brown

“Toby was a true American success story and never forgot what America stands for. He was an icon. God bless his family at this sorrowful time. R.I.P.”

Johnny Lee

“I have always enjoyed Toby Keith’s music throughout the years. He’s always been a patriot with his continued support for our military. This one hits hard for sure!”

Heath Wright / RICOCHET

“I knew Toby from back in our Oklahoma nightclub days. He was the leader of the “Easy Money“ band, and I remember looking up to him as a band leader even back then. I think the thing I admired most about him is that he did things his own way and made no apologies for it! I’m told that he came out to the last show we performed in Grove, Oklahoma, but had to leave before we came off stage. I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye or tell him how much I’ve looked up to him over the years. I hope he knew. Rest in peace, my Oklahoma brother!”

Lacy J. Dalton

"I didn't know Toby, but he had so many people who loved him, and I'm very sorry to hear of his passing."

Artimus Pyle

“Toby Keith was relatable to fans from all genres. This is a loss we will all feel for a long time. He fought a true fight and has been an inspiration to us all.”

too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear

rest in peace friend we love you — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024

Dallas Wayne

“Toby Keith was as tough as the oilfields of Oklahoma with the soul of a poet. He fought his battle with cancer with the same toughness, grace, and resolve the same way he approached his craft of songwriting. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Tim Atwood

“The story that will forever define Toby Keith for me is very personal. My son Torre was serving his first tour in Iraq – stationed in a remote area on the outskirts of Samarra in a very volatile area. Toby came to Iraq to entertain our troops. However, after several shows, Toby said he wanted to entertain those men who were isolated. Toby was told of a small group of men in "No Man's Land" but was strongly advised not to go there. It was too dangerous. Toby insisted. He didn't want to endanger the lives of other musicians and entertainers, so he went alone. But for a few hours, Toby and his guitar brought a piece of America to a handful of Americans who needed a reminder that they were not forgotten. I will always love Toby Keith for the morale boost he gave my son when he needed it most. I will always remember him as a man of character.”

Makenzie Phipps

“It’s a sad day for country music. Toby Keith has always been a favorite of mine, from being as young as nine, hearing “Red Solo Cup” every Christmas, to growing up and becoming an even bigger fan of his listening to his cowboy songs. I also truly admired his adoration and appreciation for the military. You will be missed, sir. Raise a glass for us all up there.”

Paige King Johnson

“As a 90s kid, Toby Keith was a lot of the soundtrack of my childhood. I sang along to many of his songs from the back seat of my mom’s car & fell in love with his spirit for the words he was singing & the people he was singing for. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends as they navigate these next few weeks & months without him. He fought a good fight & will be missed!”

My heart is truly broken… one of my best friends gone by this disease! RIP Big Dawg….. #fuckcancer https://t.co/itiPZZZC9X — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 6, 2024

Joey Canyon / Canyon Star TV

“Toby Keith epitomized what real country music is all about. His heart for this country was true Red, White, and Blue."

Will Wesley

“When Toby Keith died, a piece of my childhood died with him. His music has been the soundtrack of my life. Today, we lost a true icon, and he will be missed.”

Levi Riggs

“Toby Keith owned the radio airwaves when I was a kid. “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” was one of his boldest moves as an artist. I love that song and appreciate him always speaking his mind. Cancer is indiscriminate. We’ll miss him.”

Ricky Skaggs

“I was saddened to hear of Toby Keith’s passing. He really was one of the good guys. He helped a lot of people get started in the business. He loved God, he loved his family, and he was a true Patriot. He loved America. A friend to so many, including myself! Rest dear brother, you’re home at last!”

John Anderson

"Toby did as much good off-stage as he did on it. I got to be a part of his OK Kids Korral a few years back, and we sang a few together to benefit those kids. A good man with a huge legacy that stands as tall as him."

Marty Raybon / Shenandoah

"You would have rather heard how Toby Keith beat cancer this morning as the broadcasts carry the news of his passing. What I knew was that he was a patriot and expressed it in his music and conversation. His love for our country. The realization of his mortality. His decision to trust and follow Christ made him more than a cowboy last night. Condolences to Tricia and his family. RIP, TK."

Tim Rushlow / The Frontmen / Former lead singer of Little Texas

"Toby has been an amazing friend with sound advice in some key moments in my life. This loss cuts deep but I’m so encouraged at the true faith that Toby has displayed and carries with him. I will continue to pray for his family, and there is no doubt that he is now in the peace that passes all understanding. You left this world a great gift in your songs!

Rest high my brother and thank you!"

Larry Gatlin

“Sometimes we use the word 'friend' when we really mean acquaintance. Toby Keith was my friend, and all I know is this. My friend Toby does not have cancer in Heaven this morning.As we’d say in OKLAHOMA and TEXAS, he was a good sumbich. That’s about the highest praise a TEXAN can give to someone. REST IN PEACE, COWBOY.”

Darryl Worley

"Toby Keith was his own man. He set a great example for all of us in life and in death. He had one shot at this, just like we all do, and he did it his way. I paid attention to his life and his career. He had a swagger that was a little different than most because he knew who he was. In life we have a chance to leave a mark that will not fade and he knocked it out of the park. In death we have a chance to exit this awful, beautiful life with grace and dignity. Toby just hit another grand slam and we could learn from this example. Sometimes it’s not about the elaborate production because sometimes the production is simply the actions of the man. God Bless you and your family and thank you for showing us all how it’s done."

Billy Dean

"Toby did it 'The Cowboy Way' with courage and dignity and his work will live on. Old Cowboys Never Die, they just ride away."

Doug Gray / The Marshall Tucker Band

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of the great Toby Keith. What an amazing talent. We lost another Real Cowboy! Gone too soon but we know where he is. Ride in Peace, TK.”

Henry Paul / BlackHawk & The Outlaws

"I’m so sorry to hear of Toby’s passing. He was a great singer, and his songwriting talent was enormous. My condolences to his family."

Aaron Tippin

“We’ve lost a great one. Toby was an amazing talent and man. Sending prayers to his family and friends.”

Deborah Allen

"What a huge loss for the family of country music. I, like so many, loved Toby and his great songs! I was honored and proud to call him my friend. He was so much fun, always a gentleman and such a beautiful soul. Til we see you again, Rest in Heavenly Peace, Toby."