Those in 'tent city' now have 60 days to vacate homeless encampment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in the homeless encampment known as "tent city" in downtown Nashville have now received letters telling them they will have to vacate the property.

In September, those without permanent housing were told in September their makeshift structures would have to be demolished. A new $70 million park — Wharf Park — is planned for the area. This is off of Anthes Drive, which is under the Silliman Evans overpass that connects Interstate 24 and Interstate 40.

The Office of Homeless Services delivered the letters, which said those in the encampment would no longer be able to live there after 60 days.

"We want to ensure housing for every person staying in this encampment, so closing an encampment is not a quick process," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell said. "Our prioritization committee identifies areas that need attention, and then there is outreach to residents of the camp, and each one will receive temporary housing assistance and the social supports they need. I appreciate the committee's and OHS's thoughtful approach to camp closures."

Starting this week, outreach staff and caseworkers will meet with those in the encampment to discuss available solutions for more permanent housing. The letter said those living there didn't have to leave immediately.

The letter said the city will help with:



Housing solutions

Assistance with the move

Safe storage for belongings

Help with securing benefits and other supportive services

Other homeless encampments vacated

182 residents rehoused during the Jefferson Street Bridge initial study

186 residents rehoused from other outdoor encampments, which include Brookmeade Park, Wentworth-Caldwell Park, T.A. Truck Stop, and Hermitage camps

