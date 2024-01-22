Those who want the Covenant shooter documents released are hoping to set a speedy trial date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will be a new hearing involving the Covenant shooter's documents — the people suing to have the documents released are hoping to speed along the process.

On Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m., the plaintiffs' show cause hearing that the the shooter's documents go to the judge for her review. They will also discuss setting a date for another status hearing and a trial date could be set.

A motion was filed by five different groups asking that the shooter documents be released — the Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean newspaper, and Sen. Todd Gardenhire.

A three-judge panel ruled The Covenant School families will have the ability to speak in court on whether documents written by the mass shooter should go public.