NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 15,000 people are without power this afternoon as severe weather rolls through the area.

NES is currently reporting a little over 5,600 customers without power and CEMC which serves much of Clarksville is reporting 6,500 without power. MTE has about 2,000 without power.

We will update as numbers change

Stay prepared for severe weather and follow the latest forecast below.