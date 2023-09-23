Thousands attend first day of Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Set on the historic Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, this year's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is making history of its own.

"The weather forecast is the best we've ever had," said the festival's founder and producer, Brandt Wood. "The crowd intake is bigger than we've ever had at this hour."

Wood estimated the festival will draw around 50,000 people over the course of the weekend.

"It's kind of big and small at the same time," he said. "It's an intimate festival on a big scale."

Dozens of musical acts perform across three stages during the two-day event which sold out before gates even opened.

"The bands brings it," said Wood. "I think if you want to see your favorite bands, like, double-down delivering their best work; that's what this festival is about."

While the focus may be on the music, Pilgrimage also showcases more than 40 vendors selling everything from food to artwork.

"This is probably our fifth or sixth year at Pilgrimage. We've been here for a while," said Jen Tabor, owner of Soldier Guitar Straps.

Tabor made the trip from Michigan to sell her specially made guitar straps.

"We find our customers at music festivals. That's where people fall in love with our product — they can touch it, they can see what it feels like," said Tabor.

She said it makes Pilgrimage the perfect place to reach her unique clientele.

"We have a specialized product that is not the thing that you would find at Walmart or a big box store."

As the festival celebrates its ninth year, it seems to have hit the right note as it continues to grow and evolve into the future.