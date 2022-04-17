Thousands celebrate 'Eggstravaganzoo' at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring has sprung at the Nashville Zoo.

"The flowers are blooming and it just feels so fresh," said communications specialist with the zoo, Mallory Immel. "It feels like summer is coming, school is close to being out for the kids."

Families flocked to the zoo for its annual "Eggstravaganzoo". The spring celebration included twelve scheduled egg hunts, animal encounters and face painting.

Immel said, "it is a race to the eggs and the kiddos love it."

Thousands showed up for the annual event.

"On top of egg hunts we've had animal enrichment happening with our primates, our meerkats where our zookeepers here decorate their exhibits and let them have a little Easter celebration as well," said Immel.

The celebration comes during peak season- just the day before, the zoo sold out.

"Here at the zoo we say anywhere where the weather is kind of like 70's and sunny is that prime time to come to the zoo," said Immel. "So probably anywhere from March to June is where we see the most people here at the zoo."

The zoo also kicked off its "Night Visions" exhibit Friday. Through July, the after-hours event will offer visitors a light show synced to music as you walk through the zoo at night.