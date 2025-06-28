Thousands celebrate love and community at Nashville Pride Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite heat and rain, Nashville's Pride Parade brought a colorful celebration to Broadway as thousands gathered downtown to mark the end of Pride Month.

The street normally known for honky-tonks transformed into a vibrant display of community and acceptance.

"If you have pride for the South, you have pride for yourself," one attendee said.

The parade featured drag queens, marching bands, allies, grand marshals, and colorful floats parading down Broadway, handing out rainbow-colored items to the crowd.

"It's hot. I came last year. I did not bring a fan. I learned to bring a fan cause it's hot out here," one participant said.

Despite the challenging weather, the community's spirit remained undampened.

"I also know it's hot and it's easy to stay home, but the more the merrier. Anyone is welcome at Pride. Wear whatever you want, do whatever you want. I hope more people show up in the next few years," another attendee said.

For many, the event was about connection and belonging.

"To support and enjoy. It's an opportunity for family, friends, and community," one person said.

The energy was palpable throughout the celebration.

"It's so much fun, so much energy and very much happiness," a parade-goer said.

For some attendees, the parade represented a profound personal journey.

"The love that's in the community, but someone who's never been here to see them experiencing that love, experience that peace, there's nothing like it," one person shared.

The event provided a safe space for people to celebrate their authentic selves.

"This year, pride is for me because I'm proud," one attendee said. "I grew up in a family. It wasn't OK to be ga, and I couldn't tell anyone about it, but now I'm really happy that I'm here because I didn't wanna be for a long time."

"Highlight of T-shirts was 'gay the pray away,' and that really resonated with me," they added.

The parade emphasized messages of inclusion and acceptance.

"Love is love, and as a community we need to wrap our arms around everyone, regardless of who they love," one supporter said.

"Protect trans people, protect gay people, and we just wanna exist," another attendee emphasized.

The celebration highlighted the importance of authenticity and acceptance.

"It doesn't matter who you are, which is what it should be all over the world," one person said.

"Whether gay, straight, or whatever, it doesn't matter as long as you can be yourself, you can't lose," another added.

The Pride festival at the Bicentennial Mall continues until 9 tonight and starts up at 11 tomorrow.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have a story that needs to be told about Nashville's LGBTQ+ community? Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

