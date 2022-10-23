Thousands gather for return of the Nashville Greek Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was the return of the 34th annual Nashville Greek Festival.

"It's always fun, I mean it's just a fun time," said Diane Page. "I tried doing the dance a few years back and it didn't go too well," she laughed.

Thousands returned to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church for dancing, shopping and food.

"So we did a drive-thru festival last year. It was our first year doing a drive-thru," said PR and Communications Chair for the festival, Krystyna Barnard. "We brought it back in a limited capacity, but it really wasn't a full in-person festival like what people have been used to the last 34 years."

The festival typically attracts ten to twelve-thousand visitors. Barnard said this year's numbers could top that.

"I didn't expect this many people but it's a lot bigger than it used to be, it seems like anyway," said Page.

There was not better proof of the festival's big comeback than the long line for food. "I've never in all my times at this festival seen our food line that long," laughed Barnard.

The three-day festival already saw record-breaking attendance on Friday, its first day.

"So I think people were just really eager to get out," said Barnard. "We had a huge line down the hill right at four o'clock when we opened and we haven't seen that before."

It's a sign that those of all backgrounds in Nashville are continuing the Greek Festival tradition.

"It goes to show the sheer volume of people that have come out to support us this year and we are very grateful for that," said Barnard.

The fun continues Sunday for the third and final day of the festival starting at 11:00 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the church's ministries.