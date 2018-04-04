Thousands Gather For March To Mason Temple In Memphis

Fair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of people have gathered to march through Memphis to the Mason Temple where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. made his final speech.
Wednesday marks 50 years since King was assassinated in Memphis. In recognition of the day, events are being conducted throughout the country and at the site where he spent his final hours.
Full Text: Read Martin Luther King Jr.'s final speech, delivered 50 years ago
The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis has had a yearlong commemoration that began on April 4, 2017 and completes today.
