Thousands of boots at Franklin's Bicentennial Park honor service members lost since 9/11

(FRANKLIN, TENN.) — This week 7,470 combat boots are lined up at Bicentennial Park in Franklin ahead of Memorial Day. The boots are a part of the Boots of Honor Memorial, a powerful display honoring service members who have died since 9/11.

This is the first time Boots of Honor is set up outside of a military base. Amy Cotta is the founder of Memories of Honor. She said visiting the memorial is a way to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"A lot of times days and weeks pass by and we think of Memorial Day as a celebration, and it is, it's a celebration of our freedom, but we forget to stop and pause and think about the price of that freedom. Every flag that you see waving is a lost soul that is gone way too soon," said Cotta.

The thousands of boots are arranged chronologically. Each boot has a service member's name, photo, military branch. Some even personal messages written on them.



The memorial will be in the park until Wednesday. It is open from sunrise to sundown. Boots of Honor would love to have volunteers help load up the boots on Thursday.

A smaller version of the memorial will be on display at CMA fest in just a few weeks.

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