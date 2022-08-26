Thousands of catalytic converters stolen from cars in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's a part drivers don't think much about until it's gone.

There has been an uptick in catalytic converter thefts. Metro Nashville Police Department officials said 1,061 converters have been stolen this year.

It was a shocking surprise for Stefanie Corum when she turned on her car to head to work. It was loud, and she said she had never heard it before.

So, she called her dad, who told her to check under the car for her catalytic converter. When she looked, and it was gone.

"I parked my car Wednesday night. Everything's fine. I got my car yesterday morning, which is Thursday, and turned it on. It was like this humongous noise — like just like my exhaust has been like gone or something," Corum said.

She said she couldn't believe the sound and the smell coming from her car after she turned it on.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission devices used to reduce the toxic gases and pollutants created by vehicles’ engines, but to thieves, it's a way to make a quick buck.

The Tennessee Scrap Recyclers Association said one of these converters can get a thief anywhere from just $5 to $2,000 depending on the car.

This is because a catalytic converter is made of three types of precious metals rhodium, palladium and platinum.

"I just started a new job and it's just I mean, luckily, I think insurance is going to help me which is nice. But it's just like, you know, I'm out of a car. I just started a new job all the way in Franklin. And it's really bad timing," Corum said.

Nashville police said the Hermitage Precinct has the most converter thefts year to date at 235 followed by South at 210.

MNPD said the suspects are primarily targeting vehicles parked in close proximity to each other like fleet parking lots, mechanic shops, and parking garages.

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of Toyota Prius vehicles that have been targeted and large trucks, according to MNPD's Auto Theft Department.

Corum said thankfully her car insurance is helping to cover some of the cost.

"What happens if I get this fixed and someone comes and takes my converter again? What do I do? You know, so I don't even know how to protect myself, She said.

AAA offered the following tips to help prevent the thefts: