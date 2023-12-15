Thousands of children in need to get holiday gifts from Last Minute Toy Store this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of children in Davidson County will be given holiday gifts thanks to the generosity of the local community. The Last-Minute Toy Store celebrates its 30th year in South Nashville with a record number of registered families.

The event is set to kick of at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff's Support Center on Harding Place.

They have new board games, sports equipment, books, toys, and stocking stuffers to families in need. Listen to this, last year the program served nearly 7,000 children. That's a record setting year for the Davidson County's Sheriff Office.

This program is for families who live in the county and are not already receiving assistance from other charitable organizations during the holidays.

The families served may be dealing with unemployment, illness, or other reasons that make it difficult to provide both Christmas gifts and pay the bills. Volunteers will work the drive through toy drop off and will accept gift cards for teens here at the sheriff's support center on Harding Place.

Registration is now closed, but community members can still drop off donations! Santa's elves will be in to get the presents ready. The toys are for children whose ages range from infants to 18 years old.

This event will happen all weekend. Friday and Saturday the doors and the drive through will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday it will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.