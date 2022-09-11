Thousands of fans gather at Nissan Stadium for Titans season kickoff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sea of two-toned blue surrounded Nissan Stadium for the first game of the season.

"It's only going to go up from here," said Titans fan Samera Zavaro. "The most optimistic time of the year."

Even as the rain came pouring down, fans still showed up in droves, looking forward to drier days ahead.

"Let's get a new stadium, and let's host everything," said Samera's sister and fellow fan, Anastasia Zavaro.

But for Daryl Wooden, the game marked the return of a tradition. His family tailgate dates back years, to the first game at Nissan Stadium.

"We got here about 11, 11:30," Wooden said.

He knows the key to a good tailgate is a good game plan.

"So, you know, it's opening day; we want to make sure we get us a good spot here and get our tent set up before the rain comes," said Wooden.

And you'll find plenty of southern hospitality at his tent.

"You'll come by here some games, and it'll be people from other teams here. It really doesn't make us any different," said Wooden. "You know, we are from the south, so we want to make people feel welcome when they come."

Still, with last year in the past, fans are dreaming big and hopes are high for what lies ahead.

"Oh Super Bowl," said Samera Zavaro.

"Might as well say Super Bowl, right?" agreed Anastasia.