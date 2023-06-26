Thousands of fans return to Nashville Superspeedway for tripleheader weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100,000 fans from across the world descended upon Lebanon for a tripleheader weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway.

"Once you go you usually get hooked," Springfield resident Kevin Wilburn said. "I've never taken anyone to a race that didn't want to go back."

The track hosted three races over the weekend, culminating in the Ally 400.

"It’s very special," said Wilburn. "A lot of times you don’t get a chance to meet a bunch of drivers in a two or three day span."

Visitors traveled from all 50 states and 20 countries to cheer on their favorite drivers as they whipped around the 1.33 mile track reaching top speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.

"Last year we got stuck with a little bit of weather and it forced us into a night race, but it also got us to experience race cars under the lights here at Nashville Superspeedway," Matt Greci, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nashville Superspeedway, said.

A delayed start meant cooler temperatures, leading organizers to move this year's start time two hours later than last year's.

"We’ve added some more cooling mechanisms, shade areas, misting fans, listening to the fans what we can do there," Greci said.

Despite the heat, fans didn't want to miss what's becoming a popular tradition.

"Nashville keeps growing, so I feel like we will grow with that and that’s our goal," Greci said.

He said the wheels are already turning for next year's race.