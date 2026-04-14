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Thousands of Tenn. Lottery players win big during last weeks drawings

Lottery Jackpots
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE: A Mega Millions playslip (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted

Thousands of lucky Tennessee Lottery players were paid a total of $22,382,557 last week.

This includes a $300,000 win by Donnie H. of Goodlettsville, who plans to get a new car for his wife and add to their savings.

For a look at more winners and to learn more about Lottery games, visit tnlottery.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

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