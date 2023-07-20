Thousands reporting outages across Middle Tennessee as severe weather moves through

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people across Middle Tennessee are experiencing outages due to severe weather.

NES customers are reporting the most outages with around 9,600 people without power.

NES Outage Map

More than 4,000 Cumberland Electric customers are experiencing outages in their region. This is mainly in Robertson, Sumner and Montgomery County.

CDE Electric, which serves mainly Clarksville has around 1,800 impacted as well.

Mt. Juliet Police are reporting power lines and trees across the city which is causing outages as well.

Mt. Juliet Police are reporting power lines and trees across the city which is causing outages as well.

