Thousands without power Tuesday evening as storms rush through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of homes are without power in Middle Tennessee as the first half of severe weather is marching through Middle Tennessee.

Here is the breakdown per electric company.

Nashville Electric Service: 8,000

CDE: 4,300

CEMC: 1,787

Stewart County: 1,443

Dickson: 785

Duck River: 607

MTE: 368

UCEMC: 6

There is no estimated time for when power will be restored. But the Nashville Electric Service said they have crews out in the field.

"Now that the severe weather has passed, NES crews are back out in the field making repairs to damaged electrical equipment causing power outages for nearly 8,000 customers," officials said in a statement. "Our largest outage (3,310 customers) is near the airport. We'll keep you updated as restoration efforts continue."

This page will update as new information becomes available. If you are without power, contact your electric provider.