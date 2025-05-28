THP continues investigation in Memorial Day Greyhound bus crash that killed two, injured 33

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation into the Memorial Day Greyhound bus crash near Jackson is continuing this week.

The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle happened Monday night on Highway 70 in Madison County.

Troopers said 39 people were on the bus when the crash happened.

Of that, 33 of the passengers aboard the bus sought medical attention, with another six passengers declining treatment on scene.

One person died on the bus and another died in the passenger vehicle.

THP says both victims were sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville to be identified.

A preliminary report was completed by THP.

Troopers say the next phase of the investigation will take time to complete.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at dalton.hammonds@newschannel5.com.