NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol honored 44 of its own Friday with a memorial ceremony for those who died in the line of duty.

"Because of their sacrifice, we are a community of order and not chaos," THP commissioner Jeff Long said. "We make a pledge that their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

More than 20,000 officers have been killed while on the job in the United States.

Gov. Bill Lee was there to honor and remember the fallen.