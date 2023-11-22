THP increasing presence to make sure everyone gets to their Thanksgiving destination safely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads as people head out of town for Thanksgiving.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is launching a huge effort this holiday to make sure people drive safely. It is called the Tennessee Interstate Challenge, and the goal is to increase the presence of law enforcement on roads across the state.

The THP plans to place patrols along the interstate about every 10 to 20 miles.

The challenge encourages sheriff's offices and police departments to also increase their presence on local roads. The THP asks every agency to have a strict tolerance for traffic violations in their jurisdiction.

This will prevent distracted drivers, speeders, driving under the influence, and crashes.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday last year, the THP arrested almost 90 people for DUI and worked more than 500 crashes. 14 of them were fatal. Four pedestrians were also killed over the holiday last year.

This is not the first year the THP has done the Tennessee Interstate Challenge, but the agency hopes every year more crashes are prevented, and more people get the opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.