CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 Northbound near mile marker 115 between Cross Plains and Orlinda.

The interstate is closed and drivers should expect delays. There is no available time frame for when the lanes will reopen.

Officials are reporting injuries following the crash, however, no specific information has been released.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.