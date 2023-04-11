THP investigating deadly crash on Highway 49 in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Highway 49 early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the crash took place near State Route 249 at Bear Wallow Road around 7:47 a.m.

Early investigations show that an SUV crossed over the center line of the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a TDOT dump truck head-on.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Officials say that an individual involved in the crash died as a result of their injuries. No further information is available at this time.

The eastbound lanes were closed following the crash. There is no time frame for when the area will reopen.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.