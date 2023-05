MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-24 West near mile marker 89.

Officials say the crash occurred between the Murfreesboro and Buchanan exits.

All westbound lanes have been closed as a result of the crash. There is no available time estimate for when the lanes will reopen, drivers should expect delays in the area.

No further information is available at this time.