MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal accident investigation is underway on the campus of Mt. Pleasant High School.

Maury County Schools confirms the accident happened Wednesday afternoon on school grounds.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says there are investigating the crash.

The individual involved was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but has died.

THP says they will release more information on the accident as the investigation progresses.