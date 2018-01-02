THP Investigating Hendersonville Officer-Involved Crash

6:45 AM, Jan 2, 2018
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - An investigation got underway overnight after a crash involving a Hendersonville police officer.

The incident happened late Monday night on East Main Street near Hendersonville High School.

At this point, it’s unclear what caused the wreck.

Witnesses said the officer was taken to an area hospital. The officer was expected to be OK.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials were investigating. 

