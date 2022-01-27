Man walking on I-65 shot, killed by law enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man walking on Interstate 65 in Nashville has been shot and killed by law enforcement

Metro police said MNPD officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and an off-duty Mt. Juliet officer shot at the 37-year-old man, killing him.

According to the THP, a trooper stopped a man walking on the interstate with possibly a box cutter on Thursday around 2 p.m. I-65 before Harding Place is shut down as several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to the scene in response to the shooting. The executive director of Metro Nashville's Community Oversight Board will join law enforcement at the scene.

The situation caused heavy traffic as the interstate is shut down on both sides of the roadway. The northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 76.2 while two southbound lanes have reopened. Traffic is slow-moving in the southbound lanes.