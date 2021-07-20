THP needs your help to become the '2021 Best-Looking Cruiser'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol asked for the public's help to be voted the "2021 Best-Looking Cruiser."

The THP is competing in the “2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.” State highway patrols and state police. organizations from across the country are competing for the top spot.

You can vote for the THP here.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry said in a press release. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

The winner will be presented with the “Best-Looking Cruiser Award” and will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best-Looking Cruisers 2022 wall calendar.

The calendar will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning October 1, 2021. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.