THP reports a van carrying inmates crashes on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A van carrying inmates Wednesday from Nashville to Hardeman County overturned on Interstate 40.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol said it was a private jail transport with six inmates. All are accounted for, but injuries are reported. Officials said the van left the roadway and overturned.

The incident happened around mile marker 137 westbound. THP officials said westbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked. Rubbernecking delays are affecting eastbound traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

