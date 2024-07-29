THP shares first photo of trooper Adam Cothron at rehabilitation center in Georgia

Watch Now
The Tennessee Highway Patrol Office shared a touching update in the road to recovery for the THP trooper who was shot during a traffic stop in Putnam County. Trooper Adam Cothron is now in Georgia to tackle rehab.
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol Office shared a touching update in the road to recovery for the THP trooper who was shot during a traffic stop in Putnam County.

Trooper Adam Cothron is now in Georgia to tackle rehab.

In a photo shared by the THP team in Cookeville Trooper Cothron has both legs wrapped, a neck brace and a motorized wheelchair, but that does not keep him from putting a smile on his face as he's surrounded by his fellow THP family.

This is the first time that he's been able to go outside since the shooting.

The THP team in Chattanooga shared a video of Tennessee law enforcement and the Georgia Department of public safety escorting him to Georgia last Friday. At this time, they're asking the public to keep him lifted in prayer and they're wishing him a quick recovery as he begins rehab.

Both suspects in the shooting, Braze Rucker and Timothy Davis Jr remain behind bars.

